Portugal have an important game coming up against Turkey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Considered to be one of the top sides of international football, Portugal find themselves in a spot of bother owing to the second-placed finish behind Serbia in the group stage. The goalless draw against Ireland and the disallowed goal against Serbia have proved to be their downfall and they will need to make it to Qatar via the tough route. Opponents Turkey finished behind the Netherlands despite a decent start to the campaign. They last featured in the World Cup finals in 2002 where they bagged the bronze medal and won several admirers. Portugal versus Turkey will be streamed on Sony Liv app from telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 1:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on 2022 FIFA World Cup With Portugal Set To Take On Turkey in Qualifier, Read CR7's Message on Instagram

Joao Cancelo is suspended and will not feature against Turkey while Ruben Dias is out with a fitness issue. Veteran defender Pepe tested positive for COVID 19 and is in isolation and Goncalo Inacio is set to partner Jose Fonte at the heart of the defence. Diogo Jota and Benardo Silva would feature in midfield with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes benched. Cristiano Ronaldo will partner Joao Felix in the attacking third and the duo would carry a lot of goalscoring threat.

Mert Muldur returns to the Turkish team and could feature in the matchday squad. Caglar Soyuncu and Merih Demiral at the heart of defence have an important role to play with Portugal carrying an attacking threat. Hakan Calhanoglu is a floater and will occupy the space left behind the striker Burak Yilmaz. Orkun Kokcu and Taylan Antalyali in midfield will sit back and protect the back four.

When is Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Portugal vs Turkey playoff clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on March 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Turkey on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

Portugal will dominate the game and should secure a routine 2-0 win from the match. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be on the scoresheet.

