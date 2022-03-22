Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was focused on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Portugal are set to face Turkey in a qualifier on March 25. Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United star wrote a message in Portuguese, which translates to English as, "Proud, as always, to represent Portugal. We know that the path will not be easy, we have the utmost respect for the opponents we will face and who share the same goals as us. But together, we will fight to put Portugal in its rightful place. Let's do it!"

See His Instagram Post:

