FIFA World Cup 2026: Ontario Extends Bar Timings, To Serve Alcohol Till 4 AM

Canada is expanding its entertainment and hospitality measures ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with authorities announcing extended alcohol service hours across Ontario after the city launched a soccer-themed public health campaign distributing free condoms to football fans.

Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian host cities for the tournament, which will take place across Canada, the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Toronto alone is expected to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors during the tournament period. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video).

Ontario Extends Alcohol Service Hours During FIFA World Cup 2026

On May 19, the province of Ontario announced temporary changes to liquor service regulations to accommodate football fans attending late-night matches and celebrations.

According to existing rules, bars and restaurants in Ontario typically serve alcohol until 2 AM. However, the provincial government confirmed that establishments will be allowed to continue alcohol service until 4 AM throughout the tournament period. FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira, BTS and Madonna To Headline First-Ever Halftime Show During Finals.

“From June 11 to July 19, bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to extend alcohol services hours until 4 am, so fans can come together, cheer on Canada and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, no matter what time the game is on,” said Doug Ford in a social media post on Tuesday, May 19.

Ontario Extends Bar Timings

From June 11 to July 19, bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to extend alcohol service hours until 4 a.m. so fans can come together, cheer on Canada and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™, no matter what time the game is on.https://t.co/qTXK9iP8GV pic.twitter.com/lHG3dnDwJm — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 19, 2026

Soccer-Themed Condom Campaign Rolled Out

Alongside hospitality preparations, Toronto Public Health has also launched a FIFA World Cup-themed safe-sex awareness campaign through its CondomTO program.

The campaign includes thousands of free soccer-themed condoms distributed across the city with wrappers carrying football-inspired slogans such as “what a finish” and “block those shots.”

According to Toronto Public Health, the initiative is designed to encourage fans to “score safely” during the international sporting event. The condoms are available at various locations across Toronto, including public health clinics and community centres.

Public Health Campaign Continues Earlier Tradition

This is not the first time Toronto Public Health has linked public awareness campaigns to major international events hosted by the city.

The agency first introduced themed condom wrappers during WorldPride 2014 and later expanded the concept during the 2015 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

In 2016, the department also organised a public contest for Toronto-themed condom wrapper designs. Some winning slogans included “ride responsibly” and “cover your lumber, Jack,” according to local reports.

Toronto to Host Six World Cup Matches

Toronto is scheduled to host six FIFA World Cup matches at BMO Field, including Canada’s opening match on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina under FIFA’s finalized 2026 schedule.

Officials say preparations are underway across transportation, hospitality, tourism and public services as the city gears up for one of the largest sporting events in the world.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).