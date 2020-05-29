Premier League 2019–20 Resumes: From Harry Kane, Paul Pogba to Marcus Rashford, A Look at Injured Footballers Who Benefited Most From COVID-19 Halt

Harry Kane, Marucs Rashford and Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After three months of no action, the English Premier League is finally set to return on June 17 with Manchester City and Arsenal taking on each other in the first match post COVID-19 resumption. The Man City vs Arsenal could provide fans with blockbuster opening night and prepare them for what would mostly be virtual support for teams playing in empty stadiums. The Premier League was in full flow almost reaching its climax as the business end drew closer and teams fought more vigorously for a place in the top four of the Premier League table. English Premier League to Restart From June 17 With Manchester City vs Arsenal Blockbuster Opening Night.

While the top two were already decided – Liverpool and Manchester City held those positions – the fight for the final two Champions League spots and eventually three European places in fifth, sixth and seven ranks got closer and brought excitement. Teams between the fourth and ninth ranks were divided by only eight points and that subsided into five when it came to teams between fourth and eighth. But then coronavirus pandemic happened and football took a back seat with people fighting for lives and four survival. Premier League Returns: the Issues to Resolve.

Despite all the damage and devastations that the pandemic brought there were beneficiaries too. While the good stands inferior against the death, damages and muddle caused by COVDI-19, yet it is hard to ignore – now that football is set to resume in England – the advantages many clubs will have with players returning from injuries.

Many of those players, who could play and produce decisive results that can impact a team’s season and its future for next would not have been out with injuries under normal circumstances. But a three-month break – as bad as the reason in sight – has given them the time to recover and have a say in the team’s season result.

For instance, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford’s injuries left Manchester United without too of their most in-form and quality Players. The same could be said for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who was ruled out for the season but a COVID-19 break means he will now be available for Spurs and could push their fight for Champions League football next season as will Rashford and Pogba do for Manchester United. Take a look at players, who benefited most from COVID-19 break.

Harry Kane

A hamstring pull against Southampton in January not only ruled Harry Kane out of the 2019-20 season for Tottenham Hotspur but also put serious doubts in his participation for England at Euro 2020. The striker superstar seemed to have hit a double whammy with an ill-timed injury. Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish looked over without King Kane as seemed England’s progress at Euro’20 with their captain fantastic. But a three-month halt to football meant Kane not only completed his recovery but is back and firing in full. He would be central to Tottenham’s final chase for UCL next season.

Marcus Rashford

A double-stress fracture against Wolves in January almost ended Rashford’s season and like Kane also jeopardised his participation at the Euros. United, for whom Rashofrd had scored 14 times in the league, were hit the worst and had to scrape through the market for a striker in the January transfer window after their main player in form was ruled out for the rest of the season. Rashford is, however, now back and fully recovered and will be part of it as United launch their final attack into the final four.

Lucas Torreira

The Uruguayan was most certainly out for the remainder of the season after injuring his ankle in December. He had even travelled back to his homeland to recuperate from the injury. But three months is a long time in football. And although Torrirea is still not match-fit, he is recovering faster than expected and could still play a role this season. You wouldn’t have through that in an ideal world.

Paul Pogba

Out since September 2019, Paul Pogba was a major miss for Manchester United in the current season. He was supposed to be back in December but didn’t play any football until March with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informing the press that the World Cup-winning midfielder has got a complication in his recovery and would not be able till March-end. Pogba, it seemed was not going to be available for United this season. But the three-month halt means he too is back from injury for United.

Leroy Sane

The German prodigy was out with a cruciate ligament injury even before the season started and although he was to return by January and at least be available for City towards the season end, Sane’s recovery seemed to be taking forever. His attempt to join Bayern Munich also didn’t help any causes. But the three-month break has also helped him just like every other injured player. Sane has fully recovered from his injury and will be available when City face Arsenal in the opening weekend.

Son Heung-Min

Son joined the likes of Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko on the sidelines after injuring his right arm against Aston Villa leaving Tottenham Hotspur with only one recognized forward in Lucas Moura. Without their two star forwards – Kane and Son – Jose Mourinho’s Spurs were bound to struggle and they did dropping from fourth to eighth in space of few matches. But the South Korean is not only back from injury but has also completed his compulsory three-week military training in his homeland and returned to training.

Kieran Tierney

The Scottish could have endured his worst debut campaign at Arsenal after a serious shoulder injury against West Ham that ruled him out for the rest of the season. But as fortune would have it, Tierney is back from injury as is the Premier League. He could perhaps ignite the fire Arsenal dearly need to revive their season.