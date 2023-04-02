Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on Olympique Lyonnais in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, April 3. The game has a starting time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Parc des Princes, Paris. PSG are coming into this match with a 2-0 defeat against Rennais. Meanwhile, Rennais drew their last three Ligue 1 matches. Both teams will be eager to get a victory and the match is expected to be a close affair. Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of the PSG vs Lyon match can find them below. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

With 66 points from 28 matches, PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table. A win in their next match will help them to take a nine-point lead over Lens and Marseille. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been in terrific form with their national teams. They will be looking to continue their good form at the club level too. PSG will miss quite a few key players for this clash. Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Nordie Mukiele are some of the big names on PSG's injury list.

Opponent Olympique Lyonnais are currently in tenth place and are winless in the last three matches. A victory against the defending champions however will bring them into contention for a European spot once again. Alexandre Lacazette has been in great form and will be leading the lines for Laurent Blanc's side. Meanwhile, veterans like Nicolas Tagliafico and Dejan Lovren will be in charge of Lyon's defense. Malo Gusto is the only Lyon player who is doubtful for this clash.

When is PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will take on Lyon in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, April 3. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group has the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The game between PSG and Lyon will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Bundesliga 2022–23: Thomas Muller’s Brace Helps Bayern Munich Cruise Past Borussia Dortmund 4–2.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

