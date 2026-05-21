Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Punjab FC are set to host Mumbai City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in a critical, high-stakes final matchday encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season. Scheduled concurrently with three other fixtures on Thursday, 21 May, this clash holds immense significance as both clubs remain mathematically alive in a dramatic five-team race for the league title. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Both sides currently sit just one point behind league leaders East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. While a victory is mandatory for either team to have a chance at lifting the championship shield, they will also need both Kolkata giants to drop points in their respective concurrent fixtures.

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights.

Match Fact

Match Metric Details Fixture Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC Date & Time Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 19:30 IST Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Current Standings Punjab FC (4th - 22 pts); Mumbai City (3rd - 22 pts) Live Stream Platform FanCode App & Website (Free) Television Network Sony Sports Network

For Punjab FC and Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City FC, the equation is identical: nothing short of a victory will suffice. A draw eliminates both teams from contention, as they would finish on 23 points, a total the two Kolkata clubs have already reached with vastly superior goal differences. The winning side will advance to 25 points and must hope that both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lose or draw their final games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).