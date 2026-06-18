Real Madrid Sign Ibrahima Konate From Liverpool on Four-Year Contract

Real Madrid have confirmed the highly anticipated arrival of Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, securing the towering French centre-back on a four-year contract following the expiration of his deal at Anfield. The Spanish giants officially unveiled the signing on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with Konate set to join his new teammates in July when the summer transfer window officially opens. Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid on Free Transfer from Manchester City.

Ibrahima Konate Joins Real Madrid

The transfer marks a significant coup for Real Madrid, who have been keen to bolster their defensive ranks under returning manager Jose Mourinho. Konate, who turned 27 earlier this year, arrives in Madrid as a free agent after five successful years with Liverpool.

Contract Details and Financials

Konate's new deal with Real Madrid will keep him at the club until June 30, 2030, aligning with the club's strategy for long-term defensive stability. While the transfer fee is officially zero due to his expiring contract, reports suggest a lucrative package for the player. He is expected to earn a gross salary of approximately €24 million (£21 million or $28 million) per season, equating to around £400,000 ($533,000) per week before tax. Additionally, Konate is set to receive a substantial signing-on bonus estimated at £17 million ($23 million).

Liverpool Departure

Konate's departure from Liverpool was confirmed earlier this summer, with the club unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. Talks reportedly broke down over disagreements concerning specific bonuses, despite the defender having expressed a desire to stay. He joined Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig and made 183 appearances across all competitions. During his tenure at Anfield, Konate was instrumental in a period of significant success, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and the Community Shield. Jose Mourinho Announced as New Real Madrid Head Coach Until 2029.

Jose Mourinho's Defensive Overhaul

Ibrahima Konate's arrival is a clear statement of intent from Real Madrid and their newly appointed manager, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is overseeing a significant defensive revamp at the Santiago Bernabéu. Konate is one of several defensive additions this summer, joining the likes of Marc Cucurella, who signed from Chelsea, and Denzel Dumfries. The club has also secured the services of former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer, signaling an ambitious transfer window for Los Blancos.

Konate's experience in top-level European football, including the Champions League, makes him a valuable asset as Real Madrid looks to challenge on all fronts in the upcoming 2026-27 season. His physicality and aerial prowess are expected to provide a solid foundation for Mourinho's new-look defense, aiming to build on a campaign that saw them concede fewer goals than the champions Barcelona in La Liga.

The acquisition of Konate on a free transfer underscores Real Madrid's shrewd transfer market strategy, securing a highly-rated international defender without a direct transfer fee, reinforcing their squad for the challenges ahead.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).