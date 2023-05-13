Real Madrid will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Getafe in the La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, May 14. The Los Blancos, as good as they’ve in Europe and other competitions, have failed to get consistent results in La Liga. Their last appearance in the league ended in a defeat to Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti’s men played well in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semifinal against Manchester United, which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw. Third on the La Liga table, Real Madrid do not have an opportunity to win the La Liga. But after the Copa del Rey win on May 7, they will back themselves to finish the season on a high. A win in this match will take Real Madrid back to the second place. Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Red Devils to Face Los Blancos in Pre-Season Game on July 26.

The situation is quite opposite for Getafe, in the relegation zone. With 34 points from 33 matches, a victory in this match will help Getafe move out of the drop zone. While this would undoubtedly be a big challenge for Getafe, they would be aware of Real Madrid's inconsistency in the La Liga, especially in recent times. Real Madrid had won 1-0 the last time these two teams had met in the La Liga. Changes are expected in the Real Madrid team, given that they have the second leg of the semifinal against Manchester City to look forward to. Mauro Arambarri and Gonzalo Villar will miss this match for Getafe as they are ruled out with injuries. Real Madrid won't have the services of Dani Carvajal, who is serving a suspension for his red card against Real Sociedad.

When is Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Defending champions, Real Madrid will host Getafe in their next La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 14. The game will start at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Getafe on the JioCinema app and website.

