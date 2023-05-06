Real Madrid are finally in the Copa del Rey final as they are all set to take on Osasuna in the final of the prestigious tournament. They have not won Copa del Rey since 2014 and this is a tournament that has evaded them several times in the recent times despite being in good form and winning other titles like consecutive UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are virtually out of the race of LaLiga title and they are currently competing in two tournaments, Copa del Rey and the UCL. They will be very much motivated to add the trophy tp their collection, specially after missing out on so many occasions. Real Madrid had a tough way to the final as they have made their way through eliminating Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Barcelona along the way. The Los Blancos always turn up in the finals and they will hope that they have a good game which will help them win their 20th Copa del Rey title. UEFA Publishes Action Plans For Future Cup Finals After Security Failure in the Champions League Summit Clash At Paris.

Osasuna are a shock entry in the final. They have surprised oppositions Real Betis, Sevilla, and Athletic Bilbao to reach the final. They have used the uncertainties of the knockout stages and hope to be at their best to secure their first Copa del Rey trophy. hey last made the final in 2005. Real Madrid defeated them 2-0, when the last time these two sides met in LaLiga.

Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate will be without the services of Darko Brasanac and Nacho Vidal for this fixture. Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has his while squad at the disposal although Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric might not start the game.

When Is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Osasuna, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final, will be played at the Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain on May 7 (Sunday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Napoli Fans Wildly Celebrate As Gil Azzurri Win First Serie A Title In 33 Years.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final on TV?

Unfortunately, the summit clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 will not be telecast in India. Hence, Indian fans cannot watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India will, however, be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Those interested in watching the online streaming of this El Clasico will be able to do so on FanCode but at the cost of a nominal fee for the match pass.

