Real Madrid will be looking to go level on points with La Liga leaders Girona when they welcome Rayo Vallecano at home. The Los Blancos head into the game on the back of a 1-2 win over arch-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico. Despite not being at their very best in the recent past, the team has been able to find a way to win games which tells us about the mental strength of the squad. Carlo Ancelotti understands the importance of momentum early in the season and hence these games assume greater significance. Real Madrid versus Rayo Vallecano will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Inter Miami To Celebrate Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or With Exhibition Match Against New York City on November 10.

Arda Guller is part of the matchday squad for Real Madrid after several injury setbacks and could make his debut for the team. Aurelien Tchouameni is out with a broken foot and will not play again this year. Toni Kroos will feature in midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. Vinicus Jr and Rodrygo alongside the mercurial Jude Bellingham will shoulder the attacking responsibility. Antonio Rudiger is the main man in defence for the team and he will look to have a positive influence on the game.

Raul de Tomas is the main man in attack for the visitors and slotting in behind him will be playmaker Oscar Trejo. Radamel Falcao was on the scoresheet in the Copa Del Rey game but is likely to start on the bench. Isi Palazon will be on the right side of midfield and he will be tasked with creating chances for his forward players. Bayern Munich 4–0 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane’s Hat-Trick Helps Ruthless Bavarians Cruise Past Rival Black and Yellows in Der Klassiker.

Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, November 6. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano football match on the JioCinema app and website. Rayo Vallecano will sit back and try and soak up the pressure created by Real Madrid. Expect the hosts to secure a 1-0 win in this clash.

