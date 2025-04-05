Real Madrid are in pursuit of arch-rivals Barcelona for the right to be crowned the Spanish La Liga champions. The Los Blancos have 63 points from 29 matches played and are three points short of leaders Barcelona. The team has won their last three league fixtures on the bounce and despite not being at their fluid best at times, the results are flowing in for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Opponents Valencia are 16th and they remain perilously close to the drop zone. There has been some positivity in the recent past with two wins and two draws in their last four games though. Real Madrid versus Valencia will be streamed on the GXR World website from 7:45 PM IST. Antonio Rudiger’s Extra-Time Goal Helps Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Final.

Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo, Eder Militia, and Thibaut Courtois are the players missing out for Real Madrid owing to injuries. The home side will opt for a 4-4-2 formation with Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack in the final third. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham will feature as the wide midfielders with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni forming the double pivot in midfield.

Jose Gaya, Luis Rioja, and Dimitri Foulquier are suspended for Valencia meanwhile Thierry Correia misses out due to an injury. Umar Sadiq will be leading the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Andre Almeida as the playmaker. Fran Perez and Diego Lopez will be deployed as the wingers with Javi Guerra and Enzo Barrenechea as the central midfielders.

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will square off against Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 5. The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2024–25 Results: Real Madrid Sneak Past Leganes As Atletico Madrid’s Title Hopes Slip Away.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Real Madrid vs Valencia online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming online for free on the GXR World website. Real Madrid at home should create enough chances to secure a routine win here.

