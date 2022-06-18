Robert Lewandowski has reportedly emerged as one of Chelsea's targets in the summer transfer window. The Polish striker is heavily rumoured to be joining Barcelona and a verbal agreement between him and the club is also said to have been completed. But Chelsea has now entered the race to sign the Bayern star amidst reports of Romelu Lukaku planning to leave the club. Latest Football Transfers: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona

According to ESPN, Lukaku is said to be heading towards the exit door at Chelsea and in all likelihood, would return to Inter for a second spell. With Chelsea set to lose out on a striker, they have turned their attention to Lewandowski, who has been admired by Thomas Tuchel for quite some time. Not just Chelsea and Barcelona but clubs like PSG and Manchester United too have been linked as potential destinations for the Poland striker should he end up quitting Bayern Munich this summer. With the Germans signing Sadio Mane, Lewandowski's exit looks all the more inevitable.

Other potential strikers that Chelsea could target would be Lille's Jonathan David, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and also Gabriel Jesus, who has been said to be in advanced talks with Arsenal.

