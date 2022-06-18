Berlin, June 18: Bayern's arena in Munich is far from the unknown territory for Sadio Mane. Most Bavarian supporters would remember the striker's two goals that helped Liverpool win 3-1 to crush all Champions League hopes of the German side in March 2019 in the last-16. The Senegal international was awarded Man of the Match, even as he left the beaten Bavarians in agony.

Three years later, the 30-year-old is going to score goals for Bayern as media reports speak that the striker has agreed to a three-year contract from this summer onwards. The German side's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met approval from the Reds offering 32 million euros plus bonus payments of up to nine million euros in the third round of negotiations. Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Inter Milan Keen To Re-Sign Striker From Chelsea.

According to media reports, Salihamidzic confirmed the Mane deal after returning to the Munich airport this Friday afternoon from the UK. "Yes, he is coming," the Bayern official is said to have commented when briefly talking to reporters, Xinhua reports. The Mane deal is opening doors for the demand of Polish striker star Robert Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona despite a valid contract until 2023. Despite Bayern's chairman Oliver Kahn announcing the 33-year-old won't be allowed to depart, things might change after Bayern seem to have found a suitable replacement in Mane.

While talks with Liverpool took some time, Mane received a phone call from Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. Both parties are said to have talked through next season's goals and expectations some days ago already. Nagelsmann is said to have been impressed by Mane's attitude to first address the team's needs and then speak about his favourite position. "I asked him what position he wants to play most. He just said, 'I am happy to help the team anywhere it makes sense'," Nagelsmann reported. Aside from the Ajax players Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, Mane is the club's super transfer. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester United Target Reportedly ‘Clears Out’ His Barcelona Locker.

Reports speak of a season's salary of 20 million euros for the attacker who had joined the LFC in 2016 after two years with RB Salzburg and FC Southampton. Mane has experienced a rise up into the circle of football's top-ranked players after achieving the 2019 Champions League trophy and the 2020 Premier League title followed by the Africa Cup of Nations with his national team and the qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mane scored 90 Premier League goals for the Anfield club and finished last season with 23 goals in all competitions. The Reds are said to have signed Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Despite the summer football break, the Mane deal is causing the highest attention in Germany. Not only Bayern is benefitting from the signing of one of football's most cheered protagonists, but the national league. In Erling Haaland (from Dortmund to the Citizens) the Bundesliga had recently lost one of its main attractions. Mane seems to fill the gap perfectly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2022 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).