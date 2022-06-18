Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. The Belgian forward has had a poor season on his return to Chelsea and now, if reports are to be believed, the player himself is keen on leaving the London club to head back to Italy. Lukaku had a great time at Inter where he helped them win the Serie A title, breaking Juventus' winning streak but his return to the Premier League has not quite been the way he would have wanted. It has been learnt that Lukaku is also reportedly ready to take a pay cut to rejoin Inter. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester United Target Reportedly ‘Clears Out’ His Barcelona Locker

A loan deal is what looks possible at the moment as Chelsea while other reports claim that both clubs would instead swap players. While Lukaku returns to Inter, Chelsea would have the services of Martin Skriniar instead. The Blues, who have released Andreas Christensen and are set to miss out on signing Jules Kounde, would need a defender of Skriniar 's skill. Anthony Rudiger also left Chelsea to join Real Madrid so defense is undoubtedly one of the Blues' top priorities this summer.

Lukaku, signed for £97.5m a year ago, could score just 15 goals in appearances for Chelsea, despite having a good start to his current spell at the club.

