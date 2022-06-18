Amidst strong interest from Manchester United, Frenkie de Jong has reportedly cleared out his locker at Barcelona as rumours and speculations continue to grow over the Dutchman's move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are undergoing a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. The club has seen the back of big names like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and also Edinson Cavani and are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer. De Jong has apparently turned out to be one of Manchester United's biggest targets this summer transfer window. Jules Kounde Transfer News: French Defender in Advanced Talks With Barcelona Amid Chelsea Links

Ten Hag would need some top-quality players in his Manchester United midfield and de Jong's inclusion to the side would definitely be a huge boost to them. The former Ajax manager is reportedly very keen on having a reunion with his player. Barcelona rejected Manchester United's first bid but the Red Devils are ready to go in with another €70m plus add-ons.

The Catalan club, which is in a financial crisis, would be looking forward to selling players in order to have new additions in the summer transfer window. Some of their reported targets are Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde. They have set an €85m asking price for the Dutchman but United are confident that it would come down.

