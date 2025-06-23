FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: PSG’s surprise defeat at the hands of Botafogo has left Group B wide open in the FIFA Club World Cup. The UEFA Champions League winner will face the Seattle Sounders in their final group phase fixture where in a win while simultaneously making sure they better Atletico Madrid’s performance, should see them through. Opponents Seattle Sounders might not be out on paper, but they have a tough road in order to move to the next round with their destiny not in their hands even if they win.FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi is unfit and might not be available for selection for the Seattle Sounders. Alex Roldan is the one that could be drafted in his place against PSG. Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan will form the double pivot in central midfield with Albert Rusnak as the playmaker. Jesus Ferreira will battle it out with Danny Musovski for the lone striker role.

Ousmane Dembele has a thigh injury and will continue to miss out for PSG. Bradley Barcola will play as the forward with Lee Kang-in and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings. Vitinha, Ruben Neves, and Bryan Ruiz will form the midfield three and the trio could make lives difficult for their opponents.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Seattle Sounders vs PSG Date Tuesday, June 24 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Hoping to overcome their shock loss, Paris Saint-Germain will take on hosts Seattle Sounders in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The Seattle Sounders vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle and starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Seattle Sounders vs PSG live telecast on any TV channel. For Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Seattle Sounders vs PSG live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Paris Saint-Germain will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

