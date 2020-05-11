Sergio Ramos Believes Resumption of Football Will Help Provide Boost to Spain’s Economy

Sergio Ramos (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Madrid, May 11: Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos believes resumption of football in the country will help provide boost to Spain's economy. Also, he stated that people need a distraction from the ongoing crisis and football could be the best remedy for it.

All football in Spain has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 and Ramos stated he is itching to get back on the field and compete again. LaLiga President Javier Tebas Wants Matches to Resume From June 12 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"Getting going needs time, the country needs football as an economic support and the people need it as a distraction," Ramos was quoted as saying by Marca.com.

"I'm dying to compete again, for LaLiga to be normal again, we have to be disciplined so that we can eliminate this virus.

"I want to send a message of support to everyone who has lost a loved one, we'll get through this and we have to come together," added.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas earlier said that he would like the season to resume from June 12. He also revealed that all safety norms have been put into place for the safety of footballers.

"I don't know when football will return," Tebas was quoted as saying by El Partidazo on Movistar as per Daily Mail. Spain's Five Players From Top Two Leagues Test Positive for Coronavirus, La Liga Confirm.

"I don't know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions.

"There would be league games daily for 35 days," he added.