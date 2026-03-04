Mumbai, March 4: Cryptocurrency exchanges in Iran recorded a sharp increase in fund outflows immediately following a series of coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28. Blockchain analytics firms reported that millions of dollars in digital assets were moved within hours of the initial strikes, which targeted Iranian military infrastructure and leadership.

According to data from the US-based research firm Chainalysis, outflows from Iranian exchanges reached more than USD 2 million in the hour following the start of the operations, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel. Between Saturday and Monday, a total of USD 10.3 million in cryptocurrency reportedly left Iranian platforms, marking an eightfold increase compared to peak hourly outflows recorded the previous day. US Soldiers Killed in Iran War: Friends and Family of American Soldiers Killed in Iran War Mourn Loved Ones; Check Their Names Here.

Evidence of Capital Flight and Stress

The sudden spike in activity is being closely analysed by researchers to determine whether the movements represent a mass exit of private capital or strategic reshuffling by state-aligned actors. Blockchain firm Elliptic noted that initial tracing suggests a significant portion of the funds was sent to overseas exchanges, a pattern often indicative of capital flight during periods of extreme geopolitical instability.

While the identities of those behind the transactions remain obscured by the pseudonymous nature of blockchain addresses, analysts suggest three primary drivers: ordinary citizens seeking a hedge against a devaluing national currency, exchanges rebalancing liquidity, or state entities moving assets to evade potential tightening of international sanctions.

Impact of Internet Blackouts on Trading

Despite the initial surge in withdrawals, the overall volume of crypto trading in Iran reportedly fell by approximately 80% as the conflict progressed. This sharp decline is attributed to a massive 99% drop in internet connectivity across the country, as the Iranian government imposed severe restrictions on digital communications—a tactic previously used during major domestic protests and past regional tensions.

The infrastructure failure also extended to physical data centres. Wallex, a local exchange, reported service interruptions due to power issues at the Asiatech data centre, a facility also utilised by Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto trading platform. These technical barriers have complicated the ability of retail investors to manage their assets in real-time.

Crypto’s Strategic Role in the Iranian Economy

Cryptocurrency has taken on an increasingly prominent role in Iran, with transaction volumes estimated between USD 8 billion and USD 11 billion in 2025. For many Iranians, digital assets serve as a financial lifeline and a primary tool for moving value across borders amidst a struggling banking sector and high inflation. Bitcoin Price Today, March 4, 2026: BTC Price at USD 68,325, Cryptocurrency Maintains Stability Amid Shifting Global Market Indicators.

The US government has expressed ongoing concern regarding the use of these platforms for sanctions evasion. In February, reports emerged that federal authorities were investigating specific crypto exchanges to determine if they had facilitated illegal financial transfers for Iranian officials. As military operations continue, the transparency of the blockchain remains a critical tool for international monitors tracking the flow of Iranian wealth.

