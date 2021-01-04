Southampton will host table-toppers Liverpool in their next fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the St. Mary's Stadium on Monday Night (January 5). The Reds faced two back to back draws after their emphatic 7-0 triumph over Crystal Palace. Moreover, they are no more alone at the summit of team standings with Manchester United having same number of points (33) as Liverpool. Hence, they need to have a good outing to consolidate their position. On the other hand, Southampton haven't registered any win in their last four outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for SOU vs LIV match. Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

The home team is dented with injuries as centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond will be missing the fixture. For Liverpool, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are ruled out for this game due to their respective injuries. Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two clubs, Liverpool have won 57 of their 112 outings against the Saints. 30 games went in Southampton's favour while the remaining 25 fixtures ended in a draw. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker (LIV) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), Jan Bednarek (SOU), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Nat Phillips (LIV) should be picked as the defenders for this team.

Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Theo Walcott (SOU), James Ward-Prowse (SOU), Jordan Henderson (LIV) and Gini Wijnaldum (LIV) will join him in choosing a four-man midfield.

Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Danny Ings (SOU) will lead the forward line.

Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), Jan Bednarek (SOU), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Nat Phillips (LIV), Theo Walcott (SOU), James Ward-Prowse (SOU), Jordan Henderson (LIV), Gini Wijnaldum (LIV), Mo Salah (LIV), Danny Ings (SOU).

Mo Salah (LIV) should be the captain of your fantasy team with this counterpart Danny Ings (SOU) fulfilling the vice-captain slot.

