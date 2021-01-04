Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Liverpool will be looking to go three points clear at the top of the English Premier League table albeit temporarily, when it faces Southampton at the St Marys stadium. The defending champions have not won in their last two games and Southampton away from home represents a tough test for Jurgen Klopp and his men. With both the Manchester clubs hitting top gear, early indications are there that this season’s title race could be a three-horse race. The attack is bothering the Reds lately with the team lacking the cutting edge. Opponents Southampton had a highly successful 2020 as they enjoy their reign in the top half of the points table. They are an unpredictable team to face, particularly at their home. Southampton versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:30 AM IST. Mohamed Salah Leads the List of Premier League Top Scorer in 2020.

Alex McCarthy has tested positive for coronavirus and will not feature for Southampton tonight. Jack Stephens should replace the injured Jannik Vestergaard in the backline with Jan Bednarek besides him. Theo Walcott has been one of the standout performers for the hosts this season, and his runs from the left could trouble the Reds. Danny Ings and Che Adams start in the final third with James Ward-Prowse behind the duo. As the SOU vs LIV game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 5, 2021 (Monday midnight). The match will be held at St. Mary's Stadium and it has a start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans will have to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans not able to watch the game live on television can follow live action of Southampton vs Liverpool match online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Fabinho and Nathaniel Phillips are the central defenders for Liverpool after the visitors losing all their centre-backs to injuries. The front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have blown hot and cold this campaign and need to add consistency to their game. Jordan Henderson has been like a rock for Liverpool in midfield and will need to make sure Southampton cannot pick his team on the break.

It will be keenly fought contest with Liverpool edging the hosts 1-2 at the full-time whistle.

