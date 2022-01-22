Manchester City will look to keep their hefty lead over arch-rivals Liverpool going into the international break when they take on Southampton in an away tie. The defending champions have been on a roll this season winning game after game with utmost ease. It is almost impossible to get a point off Manchester City at the moment let alone defeating them. Pep Guardiola’s drive and vision to set the teams to play to their strength is second to none and Southampton will be wary of the task on their hand. The reverse fixture saw a goalless draw with hardly any team able to carve out a clear-cut opening. Southampton versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM. Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi have returned to the matchday fold for Southampton after testing negative for coronavirus. Moussa Djenepo is away at AFCON with his national side while Alex McCarthy, Will Smallbone and Valentino Livramento are ruled out with injuries. James Ward-Prowse has been brilliant on set-piece duties for his club but his playmaking abilities are also decent. Armando Broja and Che Adams may not have many services but need to be clinical with any chance they get.

Riyad Mahrez returned from the AFCON early with Algeria getting knocked out but has been given a week off by Pep Guardiola. Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne make up the midfield three with Phil Foden as the false striker. Bernardo Silva has done well on the wings this season and should occupy the right side with Raheem Sterling on the other flank.

When is Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The football game will be held on January 22, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Southampton vs Manchester City live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester City match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Southampton do not lose much games at home courtesy of their ability to defend deep in their own half. Manchester City though are a technically astute side and should secure a 0-1 win.

