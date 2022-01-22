Manchester United have an important game coming up against West Ham United in the league with the results having its ramifications on the top four race. The Red Devils produced a brilliant second-half display to beat Brentford in their last match but the overall display left many fans disappointed. Under Ralf Rangnick, United have looked disjointed and the lack of pattern of play under the Solskjaer reign is still evident on display even today. However, three valuable points is what's needed for the record English champions to put pressure on fourth-placed Hammers. David Moyes is doing a tremendous job at the London club and their emergence on the big stage has been like a breath of fresh air. The Hammers lost at home in the reverse fixture in a pulsating clash which saw Mark Noble miss a last-minute penalty. Manchester United versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof To Miss Premier League 2021–22 Match Against West Ham After Swede’s House Got Burgled During Brentford Clash

Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho will miss out due to personal reasons for Manchester United while Paul Pogba is set to return after the international break. Harry Maguire will partner with Raphael Varane at the back for the hosts. Scott McTominay was injured in the game against Brentford but should start this evening while doubts remain over the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Mark Noble are ruled out of the visit to Old Trafford but Tomas Soucek could make a comeback for the Hammers after recovering from the coronavirus. Manuel Lanzini’s playmaking skills have been top class this campaign and his link-up play with Michail Antonio is crucial. Pablo Fornals and Eddie Bowen have the pace to get behind United’s defense, provide the home team’s midfield accords them space.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The football game will be held on January 22, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham match on Disney+ Hotstar.

