SPAL vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get SPL vs JUV Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Juventus football team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus will aim to strengthen their grip at the top of the points table in their next Serie A 2019-20 against SPAL. The match will be played on February 22 at the Stadio Paolo Mazza. The home team are currently placed at the bottom of team standings and thus, the Italian champions are the firm favourites to come on top. Also, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been called back for this encounter and the Portugal star is set to make his 1000th senior appearance. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SPL vs JUV match. Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Make 1000th Senior Appearance As Juventus Announce 21-Man Squad.

Though Ronaldo will be participating in the upcoming fixture, Old Lady will still miss the services of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, and Merih Demiral who are recovering from their respective injuries while defender Leonardo Bonucci will be unavailable due to suspension. With the visitors missing so many key players, SPAL must put their best foot forward in order to put up a good show and cause the biggest upset of the season. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is SPAL vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Serie A 2019-20 encounter between SPAL and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Paolo Mazza. SPL vs JUV league match will be played on February 22, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast SPAL vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live action of SPL vs JUV match on Sony Pictures Network (SPN), which is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. SPAL vs Juventus encounter will be telecast live on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SPAL vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

In case you are not able to catch the live action of SPAL vs Juventus clash on Television, you can catch the live-action of the clash through online streaming. SonyLiv, the official online media streaming site of Sony Network, will be live streaming the SPL vs JUV game for its online fans in India.

Luigi Di Biagio's side have lost their last four matches with a comprehensive margin and their chances of making a bounce back is highly unlikely. On the other hand, Juventus will aim to extend their sensational run by defeating SPAL at the latter’s den.