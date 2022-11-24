Switzerland will be high on confidence ahead of their first World Cup game against Cameroon at the Al Janoub Stadium. The Swiss side made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, famously beating world champions France on their way and their overall gameplay over the past few years has been good. Murat Yakin has taken over from Vladimir Petkovic as the man in charge and it is the first major tournament the national team will play under him. They were brilliant in the qualifying round as they finished with 18 points and above Italy. Opponents Cameroon on the other hand is short of confidence, winning just once in their last five matches. Switzerland versus Cameroon will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. Japan Stun Four-Time Champions Germany 2-1 in Second Shock of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Yann Sommer is fit to start for Switzerland and his presence will be a massive boost for the team. Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar are in good form for their respective clubs playing in England. Breel Embolo has done well playing for the national side in the recent past and should lead the attack with Ruben Vargas for the company in the final third.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will be the key man for Cameroon in midfield as he shields the back four. He has been instrumental in Napoli's consistent performance this campaign. Inter Milan's Andre Onana will line up between the sticks and he is a bit of a tough nut to crack. Eric Choupo-Moting has been picked up as a first-choice striker at Bayern Munich and he will have a huge role to play against Switzerland. His hold-up play needs to be on point for Cameroon to dominate possession.

Cameroon has some good players in their ranks and they just might hold Swizterland to a 1-1 draw.

When Is Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).