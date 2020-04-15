This Day, That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Screamer for Manchester United Against Porto During Champions League 2009 Revisited by UEFA (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a prolific career so far and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has given enough moments for the fans to relish. With no live-action on the radar due to the menace of the coronavirus, the fans have no other option than to relive the good old days where we had the best of the players locking horns against each other and provided the best of entertainment. Now, the official account of the UEFA revisited Cristiano Ronaldo’s screamer against Porto dated back to Champions League 2009 when he played for Manchester United. Georgina Rodriguez Comments on Antonela Roccuzzo’s Picture With Hearts, Dinner Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Happening Soon?

The goal which was rocketed into the goal posted was aimed from when CR7 was approximately 40 yards away. This goal against Porto not only proved CR7’s prowess into the sport but also bagged him an honour of the Puskas. 11 years after that goal, the fans can still not contain their excitement and still went gaga over the goal. Check out the video below:

This was one of the rare occasions where Sir Alex Ferguson, the former manager of Man United also waited to greet Ronaldo after the stunning goal. With Ronaldo making it to the scoresheet, the match ended with a tie. Post this, he went on to play for Real Madrid for about nine years and in 2018, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner got transferred to Juventus and is still playing for the Bianconeri. Now, with the crisis of coronavirus, it is said that he might soon be sold from the club and would be donning the colours of Real Madrid once again.