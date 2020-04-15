Georgina Rodriguez Comments on Antonela Roccuzzo’s Picture With Hearts, Dinner Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Happening Soon?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Not very long ago, during the Champions League group stage draw that Cristiano Ronaldo had said that he would want to for dinner with Lionel Messi soon. Post this, the world is still waiting for the duo to come together on the dinner table. Now, that doesn’t seem to be a very distant possibility as their spouses Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo get along well with each other. The two already follow each other on social media and now the recent comment of Georgina on Antonela Roccuzzo’s picture further gives us a hope of the two football legends sitting across with each other on the dinner table. So here’s what happened. Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes to Have Dinner With Lionel Messi Some Day! Watch Video of Juventus Star at Champions League Draw

Antonela a couple of days ago posted a snap of herself with hubby Lionel Messi and her three kids on the occasion of Easter. The happy picture obviously garnered a lot of reactions from Messi’s fans. But this one comment from Georgina Rodriguez which sent the netizens into a tizzy. She commented on the picture with a heart and netizens did not fail to notice this. Obviously the comment does not mean that the two are going for dinner soon, but it just gives us hopes that a meal between the two football legends is surely not a distant possibility. Check out the picture below and then Georgina’s comment:

Georgina Rodriguez Comments on Antonela Roccuzzo’s Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Back then during the Champions League draw, Cristiano Ronaldo had said, "We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future!" Messi had responded to the statement and had said that he would accept Ronaldo's invitation if the two had crossed paths sooner.