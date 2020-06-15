Coronavirus in India: Live Map

This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Hat-Trick During Spain vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 (Watch Video)

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 15, 2020 04:54 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to change the course of the match at any given point in time. For years now, he has emerged as a vital contributor for his side. Now, in this section of This Day That Year, we shall talk about the match between Spain and Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 which was held in Russia, he slammed a hat-trick against Sergio Ramos and team. The match ended with 3-3 but Ronaldo’s hat-trick was the most remembered during the game and is still talked about. Before getting on to the video, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video).

Placed in Group B, Ronaldo started off the match on a high note and looked as if he had only come to deliver the best. At the fourth minute of the game, Ronaldo converted a penalty into the goal and gave the team 1-0 lead. The former Real Madrid player chipped in with another goal at the 44th minute. David de Gea was criticised widely for his error by the netizens back then. Douglas Costa brought an equaliser for Spain at the 24 and 55th minute. Nacho sprang into action exactly three minutes later and gave Spain 3-2 lead. Ronaldo’s late goal at the 88th minute brought in an equaliser. Now let’s have a look at the highlights of the match.

Ronaldo was made the Man of the match for his incredible performance. Ronaldo became the first player to score in eight consecutive major tournaments and thus denied a win for Spain.

