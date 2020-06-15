Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 15, 2020 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After a long gap of three months, Juventus returned to the field for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 and the fans were expecting nothing short of wonder from Cristiano Ronaldo. But things didn’t go as planned and despite the fact Juventus won on away goals, there was this one disappointment during the game where CR7 missed the penalty. Now, this is quite a rare occasion when CR7 misses a penalty. But this time he did and was regretting the same. Ronaldo throughout the game looked angry with himself and by the end of the match, during the handshakes, he shook hands with Lucas Paqueta and pushed him. Leonardo Bonucci Launches Passionate Defense of Cristiano Ronaldo After He Misses Penalty Against Milan in Copa Italia Semi-Final.

Ronaldo just left the place fuming since he missed a penalty. Ronaldo’s anger with himself was quite angry and couldn’t control himself and looked upset as he walked to the dressing room. This side of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shocked Paqueta as he looked zapped with CR7’s act and stood aghast for a second. The video of the incident went viral on social media and you can check it out below:

This is the second time that Ronaldo missed a penalty. No sooner that happened, people on social media started slamming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for lack of preparation. People started drawing comparisons between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Juventus secured a place in the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 and will be playing against Inter Milan in Rome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Juventus vs AC Milan Lionel Messi Lucas Paqueta Ronaldo
You might also like
Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Football

Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash
Football

La Liga to Prosecute Pitch Invader Seeking Selfie With Lionel Messi During Mallorca vs Barcelona Clash
Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Football

Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Football

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Football

Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Health & Wellness

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Football

Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Football

Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement