Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)

After a long gap of three months, Juventus returned to the field for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 and the fans were expecting nothing short of wonder from Cristiano Ronaldo. But things didn’t go as planned and despite the fact Juventus won on away goals, there was this one disappointment during the game where CR7 missed the penalty. Now, this is quite a rare occasion when CR7 misses a penalty. But this time he did and was regretting the same. Ronaldo throughout the game looked angry with himself and by the end of the match, during the handshakes, he shook hands with Lucas Paqueta and pushed him. Leonardo Bonucci Launches Passionate Defense of Cristiano Ronaldo After He Misses Penalty Against Milan in Copa Italia Semi-Final.

Ronaldo just left the place fuming since he missed a penalty. Ronaldo’s anger with himself was quite angry and couldn’t control himself and looked upset as he walked to the dressing room. This side of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shocked Paqueta as he looked zapped with CR7’s act and stood aghast for a second. The video of the incident went viral on social media and you can check it out below:

This is the second time that Ronaldo missed a penalty. No sooner that happened, people on social media started slamming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for lack of preparation. People started drawing comparisons between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Juventus secured a place in the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 and will be playing against Inter Milan in Rome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).