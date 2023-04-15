With the top four spot in the Premier League 2022-23 table still within touching distance, Tottenham Hotspur return to action as they host Bournemouth at their home looking for a crucial three points. Tottenham hasn't been in their best of forms lately with only 2 wins in their last 3 wins in their last seven games in the league. Only 2 across all competitions and that includes elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Backed by the confidence of their home form and win record against promoted sides. Interim boss Cristian Stellini hope to bag the win and revive the competition for the Top four spot. Currently Spurs are placed sixth with three points less than fourth placed Manchester United, who have played one match less. Premier League 2022–23: No Action to Be Taken Against Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis After Elbow Incident With Andy Robertson in Liverpool vs Arsenal Match.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth secured only their third away league win of the season against Leicester last weekend and are now aiming to secure back-to-back top-flight away victories for the first time since October 2018. But their record against top five teams this season is not at all good with them having only two points against them. Yet it is expected they will pose a strong fight.

Cristian Stellini will miss the services of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon due to injury, while Lucas Moura is banned. On the other hand, good news for Gary O'Neil as Marco Sensi is available after a hamstring injury he suffered.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Tottenham will be hosting Bournemouth in their next match at Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The game will begin at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Juventus Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny Leaves Pitch in Tears After Struggling to Breathe In UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Against Sporting CP (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match on the Star Sports network channels due to the channel having other commitments.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this game. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

