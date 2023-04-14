Warsaw (Poland), April 14: Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny revealed that he had to be replaced in the 1-0 win over Sporting CP as he was struggling to breathe in the first half. Federico Gatti's goal was the difference for Juventus in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri ended the first leg with Mattia Perin between the sticks after he replaced Szczesny in the 44th minute. The Pole required medical attention after he suddenly clutched his chest. After the medical intervention, Szczesny left the pitch in tears with a standing ovation from the fans. UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Juventus Edge Past Sporting CP, Sevilla Hold Manchester United to a Draw.

Juventus Goalkeeper Substituted After Struggling to Breathe

Emotional Szczesny off for Juventus. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7PO1llMmhZ — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 13, 2023

"We did a medical check, it's all good. I was scared as I wasn't able to breathe but now I feel good. The tests confirmed that there is no problem," Szczesny was quoted by the official Juventus website on Friday.

"Perin made a stunning performance, so congratulations to him. He worked very hard. With him and Carlo Pinsoglio, we form a good group," Szczesny added.

Perin admitted that he was worried about his teammate. "The first thing I asked when I got back to the dressing room was how Wojciech was. We hugged after the game. This is the most important thing," the Italian revealed. Manchester United Takeover: Red Devils Fans Growing Impatient for Sale of Club.

"There is a wonderful harmony between us goalkeepers, we raise each other's level, and there is a strong sense of friendship and great loyalty. I try to keep working on myself, not only on the pitch but also off it. When I'm called upon, I want to help Juventus," Perin concluded.

