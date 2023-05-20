Tottenham Hotspur have slipped down to the 7th position with 57 points at the end of the 36th round of the Premier League 2022-23 season with Brighton and Liverpool being the teams above them in 6th and 5th position respectively. At this moment. Tottenham are looking at missing out on European competition in the next season altogether as now they can finish as highest as 6th with Brighton the team just ahead of them with a one-point lead. It didn't look like this when the season started under Antonio Conte and after another big season from Harry Kane. Defensive frailties have been a key factor behind Tottenham's notable dip in form as they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 league games, and they have conceded at least twice in six matches during this run. They face Brentford in their next game, who have suffered a blow as they lost the services of Ivan Toney for the rest of the season with a suspension. But that did not stop them from securing a top 10 finish in what has been a big season for them as they come out of a 2-0 win against West Ham united in their last game. Well-known for their intense style of pressing, they can give the Spurs a tough time. Ivan Toney, Brentford Striker, Banned 8 Months for Breaching Betting Rules.

Tottenham trio Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are all ruled out for the rest of the season, while Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are both doubtful after missing the defeat at Aston Villa with niggles. For Brentford, they have to deal a big blow in the form of Ivan Toney's suspension while Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha remain sidelined through injury.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Brentford in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 20. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. It will be a tight game and might end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).