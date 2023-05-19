London [UK], May 18 (ANI): Premier League has shortlisted seven players who are in contention to become the PL Player of the Season 2022/23.

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford and Kieran Trippier are the seven players in contention to win the award.

To decide the winner the public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts, who will be revealed on Saturday 27 May.

Tottenham's ace goal scorer Harry Kane has scored 27 goals which is his most in any Premier League season since 2017/18. Mr Consistent in 2022/23, he has scored in 24 different matches, equalling the competition record for a single season.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has led by example, captaining Arsenal at the age of 24 throughout a nerve-wracking title battle with Manchester City. His 15 goals and seven assists have played a pivotal role in keeping Arsenal's title hopes alive.

While his fellow 21-year-old teammate Bukayo Saka has starred for title-chasing Arsenal, He reached double figures for goals and assists, one of only two players to do so.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford made his way into the shortlist has enjoyed arguably his best-ever PL campaign. He has contributed to 21 goals. After the FIFA World Cup 2022, he went on a spree of scoring goals.

Newcastle's experienced right-back has been a huge influence for the Magpies at both ends of the pitch. Since his return in the Premier League, he has created 104 chances which is the second most by any player this season.

Finally, the dangerous duo of the treble-chasing Manchester City side - Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are also strong contenders to win the individual award.

2019/20 and 2021/22 winner De Bruyne can become the first player in Premier League history to win three Player of the Season awards. His 16 assists this campaign is just four shy of the all-time single-season record, he will be looking to break the record in the final three games of the season.

Erling Haaland's record-breaking debut in the Premier League season has taken the entire league by storm. During his time in the English league, he has managed to make history. He has surpassed Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer's longstanding joint Premier League record of scoring 34 goals in a single season. (ANI)

