Tottenham Hotspur resume their campaign in the Premier League with the goal to regain their top four spot as they host Brighton. Their form hasn't been the best lately with coach Antonio Conte getting sacked and a new mamanger yet to be appointed. In their last match, despite getting in a advantegous position with Everton down to ten men, they dropped points and finished the game with ten men too. Currently they are at the fifth position in the league table. Three behind fourth placed Manchester United while playing a match extra. Tottenham have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions and to avoid further slip up, they have to win this game at home. 'PSG, Not Kylian Saint-Germain' Kylian Mbappe Unhappy With Parisians' Use of His Video for Advertising Campaign on Social Media.

Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a solid run of form in 2023, losing only one game out of fifteen played across all competitions in 2023. Despite Graham Potter moving to Chelsea mid-season, under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton emerged as a rejuvenated, clinching big victories. They are one short of equaling their club top-flight record of 14 wins in a season. They will surely want to add a win against a team from the top half of the table as they face Tottenham away.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Tottenham will be hosting Brighton in their next match at Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The game will begin at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Chelsea match on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels. Burnley Seal Place in Premier League 2023-24 After Victory Against Middlesbrough.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this game. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

