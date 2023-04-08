Kylian Mbappe has been left unhappy after PSG used a social media video that featured him, in a promotional campaign for ticket sales. The French star was angered with the club using his video on social media without consent and also stated that he would fight for ‘image rights’. Taking to Instagram, the French striker shared a statement where he expressed his dissatisfaction and also said that he was not informed about it. “I have just taken part in the viewing of the club’s renewal campaign for the 23/24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interviewer. PSG 0–2 Rennes, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi's Parisians Suffer Season's First Home Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram)

“It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this video posted. That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain,” he added. The video which was shared by PSG on social media, was taken down. Interestingly, the video did not feature either two of PSG’s other stars—Lionel Messi and Neymar. While Neymar is injured and ruled out of the season, recent reports have claimed that Messi is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, when his current contract runs out. PSG 0–1 Lyon, Ligue 1 2022–23: Bradley Barcola’s Goal Hands Parisians Their Second Straight Home Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG have suffered two consecutive defeats in Ligue 1 and that result has put pressure on the club. The Parisians still sit at the top of the Ligue 1 points table though but have a slender three-point lead over second-placed Lens. Their next opponents are OGC Nice and any further slip-up can cause panic to creep in with the Ligue 1 title race heating up.

