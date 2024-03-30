One of the ‘top six’ sides of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur lost their last league game against Fulham. Their inconsistency has been a big question for the fans and they will be expecting a strong reaction when they welcome Luton Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Numbers-wise the home side Is in a very strong position against Lutin Town. The Spurs have scored 59 goals and allowed 44 goals while the Luton Town side has exactly the opposite record in the 2023-24 season so far, Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

But it’s a must-win game for both sides, and a draw would not help either side to reach their target at the end of the season. Tottenham cannot afford to drop points, especially with Aston Villa ahead of them in fourth place. Meanwhile, Luton Town are 17th in the league table, and they could be dragged into the relegation battle soon if they continue to drop points.

The Hatters have failed to win the last six league matches, and this will be a massive challenge for them. Luton Town are struggling away from home this season. Tottenham managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Luton the last time these two sides met in October. The London side will be aiming for a league double against Luton Town to keep their Champions League aspirations alive.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Luton Town on Matchday 29 of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The exciting match is scheduled at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 31. UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Networks has the official broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. Fans can enjoy, the Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town EPL Match live on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

With both teams needing a win for a productive ending of the season, the game will be exciting to watch. Although match live telecast is available on Star Sports Network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

