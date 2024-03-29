Xabi Alonso confirmed that he is happy at Bayer Leverkusen's side and intends to stay with the club. He joined Leverkusen in October 2022, with the side in the bottom half of the Bundesliga. The Spanish midfielder engineered an improvement that led to Europa League qualification and in his second season, they are poised to lift the Bundesliga title with an unbeaten run, ending Bayern Munich’s dominance in the league. Talking about Munich, the side was keen to appoint their former player as a replacement for the departing Thomas Tuchel. But it's not only the league opponent, but Premier League side Liverpool who pondered around luring Alonso back to Anfield. He was seen as a perfect successor to outgoing Jurgen Klopp. UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

🚨🚨 BREAKING! Xabi Alonso: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will STAY and continue at the club”. “After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision”. “This is the place to be for me”. ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QM4fzyQp14 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2024

