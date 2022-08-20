Tottenham Hotspur have made a bright start to the season and are unbeaten so far. Their last-minute equaliser against Chelsea showcased their title credentials and they look the real deal this season under Antonio Conte and a strong transfer season. Next up for the Londoners is a home game against Wolves, a team that defends well in low blocks. They will have the chance to go top of the league albeit temporarily with a win. Consistency has been a key weakness for Tottenham Hotspur historically and it is games like these that they need to win to stay relevant in the title race. Tottenham Hotspur versus Wolves will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on Star Sports network from 5:00 PM IST. Thomas Tuchel Handed Touchline Ban For One Game After Fight With Antonio Conte in Premier League.

Cristian Romero misses the game for Spurs due to a muscle injury which gives former Barcelona man Clement Lenglet a chance to start for the hosts. Manager Antonio Conte's was red carded against Chelsea but the FA has not banned the Italian gaffer. Harry Kane should lead the line with Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevskias the two wingers. Rodrigo Bentancur will hold the key in midfield as he brings a sense of calmness on the pitch.

Goncalo Guedes will start for Wolves and he is one player that can make the difference going forward. Ruben Neves was linked with a host of clubs in the summer but has not made the move and will feature in midfield. Daniel Podence is the creative outlet for the visitors and he can trouble the Spurs backline with his darting runs in behind the defenders.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be held on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves match. Wolves have just a point from the two games played so far and they will have to be at their very best to secure a positive result against Tottenham Hotspurs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).