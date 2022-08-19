Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been banned from touchline for one game and fined $38k after he got involved in a intense verbal fight with Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte during the London derby last weekend in the Premier League. The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw after Harry Kane equalised in extra time at Stamford Bridge. After the final whistle, Conte and Tuchel started arguing aggressively on the field while shaking hands. Both of them were shown referee cards afterwards.

Check the tweet regarding Tuchel's ban:

BREAKING🚨: Tuchel fined £35k and banned from the touchline for one match, Conte fined £15k 👇 pic.twitter.com/5uYBW376rF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 19, 2022

