Troyes will be facing defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture on Monday, May 8. The game will take place in Stade de I'Aube, Troyes. Paris Saint-Germain suffered a shocking defeat against Lorient in their previous match. The defending champions are still at the top of the table. PSG have a three-point lead over 2nd place Lens and a win in their match will take them closer to the Ligue 1 title. Opponent Troyes are struggling in the relegation zone. Having accumulated only 22 points from 33 matches, Troyes are currently in the 18th position and it is almost a do-or-die match for them. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Troyes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 clash. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

After their defeat against Lorient. Lionel Messi went to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorised trip. Due to this, the Argentine forward has been reportedly suspended for two weeks by the club. Although Messi has publically apologised for his actions, he is unlikely to feature in this game. In his absence, Kylian Mbappe will have to lead PSG's front third. Acharaf Hakimi was red-carded in the Lorient game and will be missing this match. Meanwhile, Neymar, Prsenel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele continue to be sidelined due to injuries.

Troyes have failed to win a single match in their last seventeen appearances. They will have to play at their best against the defending champions to stay alive in Ligue 1. Mama Balde has scored 12 goals in the league and he will be Troyes' biggest hope in the attacking third. Renaud Ripart and Florian Tardieu are the two Troyes players who will miss the PSG game. Meanwhile, there are doubts about Abdu Conte's availability.

When is Troyes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Troyes in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, May 8. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de I'Aube, Troyes.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Troyes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group have the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between Troyes and PSG will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Troyes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. Despite missing a lot of key players, PSG are favourites to win this match.

