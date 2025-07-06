Norway Women National Football Team vs Finland Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Norway and Finland got off to positive start in the Women’s Euro 2025 and the two teams will look to further consolidate their position in a quest to get to the next round when they meet this evening. Norway started with a 1-2 victory over Switzerland while Finland secured a win courtesy a solitary goal against Iceland. Both Norway and Finland have had to exit in the group stage in the last two campaigns and pressure will be on them to correct that record. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Netherlands Legend Vivianne Miedema Scores 100th International Goal After 3–0 Win Over Wales.

Norway are likely to opt for the same starting eleven that got the job done in the last match. Ada Hegerberg was on the scoresheet and her link up play in the final third earned her a lot of praises. Caroline Graham Hansen will be the playmaker with Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum on the wings. Ingrid Syrstad Engen will look to maintain the tempo of the game from central midfield.

Katariina Kosola scored the winner for Finland in the last match and the winger will be a key player here again. Sanni Franssi and Linda Sällström will be forming the strike partnership in the final third. Ria Öling and Eveliina Summanen will form the central midfield partnership with the Finish team.

Norway vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Norway vs Finland Date Sunday, July 6 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Stade Tourbillon Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Norway vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In a crucial Group A match, Norway Women will clash against Finland Women in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday, July 6. The Norway vs Finland Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at Stade Tourbillon in Sion. The NOR-W vs FIN-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Arianna Caruso’s Crucial Goal Secures Italy’s 1–0 Win Over Belgium in Group B Clash.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Norway vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Norway vs Finland live telecast on any TV channel. For NOR-W vs FIN-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Norway vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Norway vs Finland live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Norway and Finland will need to be patient in this tie and try and hit the opposition on the break. The former could win this one courtesy a 2-1 scoreline.

