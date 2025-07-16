Norway Women's National Football Team vs Italy Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Norway will face Italy in the first quarter-final of the Women’s Euro 2025 Championship with both these quality sides expected to battle hard in a high octane clash. Norway finished top of Group A with three wins out of three in a pool that consisted the likes of Finland, Iceland, and Switzerland. They played flawless football but they know the challenge on hand this evening will test them. Italy did well to finish second in Group B ahead of Portugal and Belgium. They have played some tough games already and this could work to their benefit here. Norway versus Italy will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Thumps Wales 6–1 To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Sweden.

Marit Lund is suspended for Norway following her red card in the last game and will miss out which is a major blow to the team. Thea Bjelde, Ingrid Engen, Guro Reiten, and Ada Hegerberg are all in contention for a place back in the team. Caroline Graham Hansen is in sublime form and will be one of the players to watch out for in this game.

Cristiana Girelli returns to lead the attack for Italy and her ability to bring in other attackers to play in the final third will be critical. Barbara Bonansea and Martina Piemonte will return to the bench while Andrea Soncin and Lucia Di Guilelmo will hope to return to the starting eleven here. Laura Giuliani in goal needs to have a good game here considering the team has shipped in many goals so far.

Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Norway vs Italy Date Thursday, July 17 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Stade de Genève, Geneva Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Norway Women's National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Italy Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final on Thursday, July 16. The NOR-W vs ITA Women's Euro 2025 match will be played at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Delphine Cascarino Shines in France’s Big Win To Eliminate Netherlands and Top Tough Group D

How to Watch Live Telecast of Norway vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For NOR-W vs ITA-W UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch NOR-W vs ITA-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Norway look the better of the two teams and should secure a victory here.

