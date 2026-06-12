United States vs Paraguay: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway for co-hosts United States as they face South American challenge Paraguay in their Group D opener. The match is set for Friday, June 12, 2026, at the state-of-the-art Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM PT (9:00 PM ET). Indian football fans can catch the action on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. This crucial Group D clash will set the tone for both teams in a group that also includes Australia and Türkiye. United States vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

United States Predicted Lineup and Team News

Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT is expected to field an attacking 4-3-3 formation, leveraging their dynamic young talent. Predicted starters include Matt Freese in goal, with a defensive line of Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, the formidable trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Giovanni Reyna is anticipated to dictate play. Upfront, the potent attacking force of Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, and captain Christian Pulisic will lead the charge.

Paraguay Predicted Lineup and Team News

Paraguay, making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, are known for their defensive discipline and intensity under coach Gustavo Alfaro. They are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Roberto Fernández is expected to start in goal, protected by a back four of Juan Cáceres, captain Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, and Júnior Alonso. The defensive midfield pivot will likely feature Andrés Cubas and Damián Bobadilla. In the attacking midfield roles, Miguel Almirón, Diego Gómez, and Julio Enciso are predicted to support lone striker Antonio Sanabria.

United States vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record

The United States holds a favorable historical record against Paraguay, having won 5 of their 9 previous encounters, with 2 draws and 2 losses. Their last meeting was a 2-1 friendly victory for the USMNT on November 15, 2025, in Chester, PA, with goals from Giovanni Reyna and Folarin Balogun. The two nations have met once before in the World Cup, way back in the inaugural 1930 tournament, where the USA secured a dominant 3-0 win, featuring the first-ever World Cup hat-trick scored by Bert Patenaude. United States vs Paraguay Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match.

United States vs Paraguay Recent Form

Both teams enter the tournament following a period of preparation. The USMNT experienced some tough lessons, including a fourth-place finish at the 2025 Concacaf Nations League and friendly defeats to Belgium and Portugal in March 2026 by a 7-2 aggregate. However, they also showed encouraging signs with a 3-2 victory over Senegal last month. Paraguay, meanwhile, demonstrated strong form during their World Cup qualification campaign, securing impressive victories against CONMEBOL giants Brazil (1-0) and Argentina (2-1).

With kick-off just hours away, the stage is set for a thrilling opening encounter in Group D. The host nation will be eager to make a strong statement on home soil, while a resilient Paraguay side aims to pull off an upset and begin their World Cup journey on a positive note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).