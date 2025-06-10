Uruguay will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Venezuela in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers this evening. With no wins in their last four qualifying games which includes two defeats, Uruguay are losing momentum at the wrong time and need to win here to give boos to their qualifying hopes. Opponents Venezuela on the other hand have back-to-back wins to climb to the seventh spot. Another win for the visitors and they will be back in the race. Uruguay versus Venezuela will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Federico Valverde is not part of the Uruguay squad with the Real Madrid midfielder injured. Facundo Pellistri will start in the front three for the hosts which also includes the likes of Rodrigo Aguirre and Cesar Araujo. Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield. Giorgian de Arrascaeta will likely push forward to support the attacking play. Brazil Could Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Victory in Carlo Ancelotti’s Home Debut Against Venezuela.

Venezuela do not have any injuries or suspension in the build up to this game and this is a positive. Salomon Rondon has been around for some time with the national team, and he can prove to be a difference in games of such magnitude. Jefferson Savarino and Eduard Bello will be the wide midfielders with Telasco Segovia leading the efforts in central midfield.

Uruguay vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Details

Match Uruguay vs Venezuela Date Wednesday, June 11 Time 4:30 AM Venue Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Uruguay vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Uruguay National Football Team vs Venezuela National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, June 11. The Uruguay vs Venezuela match is set to be played at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Uruguay vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Uruguay vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Uruguay vs Venezuela online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Which Star Footballer Has Won More Major Trophies.

How to Watch Uruguay vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Uruguay vs Venezuela live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Uruguay playing at home will be a quality team and should secure a crucial win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).