Venomous Snake Found at Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base As Captain Joshua Kimmich Expresses Concern

Germany's bid for a record-equalling fifth FIFA World Cup title has taken an unexpected turn, with the team's training camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, experiencing a venomous snake scare. Captain Joshua Kimmich confirmed that players encountered a copperhead snake, a species native to the region, prompting heightened caution within the squad. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The incident reportedly took place on June 15, 2026, the day before Kimmich addressed reporters on the matter. Germany, based at The Graylyn Estate and utilizing Wake Forest University's W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium for training, is deep into their World Cup 2026 group stage preparations.

Joshua Kimmich's Concerns

Speaking about the unsettling encounter, Kimmich was quoted by Reuters saying, "We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital." He further added, expressing the squad's unease: "I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly." This aligns with expert information that a copperhead bite, while painful and serious, is rarely fatal.

The German midfielder highlighted the contrast with their home environment, stating, "In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass."

World Cup Journey So Far

Julian Nagelsmann's side kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign in dominant fashion, securing a resounding 7-1 victory over debutants Curaçao in their Group E opener on June 14, 2026, at the NRG Stadium in Houston. This impressive win also saw Germany become the all-time highest goal-scorers in World Cup history, surpassing Brazil with a total of 239 goals.

Their commanding performance against Curaçao included significant ball possession and numerous shots, setting a strong tone for their tournament ambitions. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

Upcoming Fixtures

Germany's focus now shifts to their next challenging Group E encounters, which will be crucial for their progression in the tournament:

Date Match Time (ET) Venue Stage Jun 20, 2026 Germany vs Ivory Coast 4:00 PM BMO Field, Toronto Group E Jun 25, 2026 Ecuador vs Germany 4:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey Group E

While the team remains steadfast in its pursuit of World Cup glory, the unexpected appearance of local wildlife adds an unusual layer of challenge to their American base camp experience. Players and staff are now exercising extra vigilance as they continue their journey through the group stages of the prestigious tournament.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).