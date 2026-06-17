FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating Group Stage action on Thursday, June 18, promising a full slate of four captivating matches. Football enthusiasts across India can look forward to a day packed with international football, featuring high-stakes games from Groups A, K, and L. Also, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), Portugal will take on DR Congo tonight. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

The day kicks off with a highly anticipated Group L encounter between England and Croatia, a repeat of their memorable 2018 World Cup semi-final, playing out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA. Later in the morning, Group L rivals Ghana and Panama will face off at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. The action then shifts to Mexico City for a Group K battle between Uzbekistan and Colombia at Estadio Azteca. The day will conclude with a Group A fixture between Czechia and South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

Here's the full schedule for June 18, 2026 (all times in IST):

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group England vs Croatia Thu, Jun 18, 1:30 AM AT&T Stadium, Arlington Group L Ghana vs Panama Thu, Jun 18, 4:30 AM BMO Field, Toronto Group L Uzbekistan vs Colombia Thu, Jun 18, 7:30 AM Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Group K Czechia vs South Africa Thu, Jun 18, 9:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Group A

Note: As per IST, Portugal vs DR Congo will be the first match of the day at 10:30 PM.

Group L: England vs Croatia & Ghana vs Panama

Group L promises intense competition, and the opening fixtures on June 18 are crucial for setting the tone. England and Croatia rekindle their rivalry at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Both teams will be eager to secure maximum points and gain an early advantage in a group that also features Ghana and Panama. The second Group L fixture sees Ghana taking on Panama at BMO Field in Toronto. Panama is making its second World Cup appearance and will be looking to make a stronger impression than their debut in 2018. Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance, will aim to start strong after a chaotic preparation period. Curaçao Earns Guinness World Record for Becoming Smallest Country to Play in FIFA World Cup.

Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host an intriguing Group K clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia. Colombia, known for its dynamic attacking play, will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start against tournament debutants Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan, under the guidance of coach Fabio Cannavaro, will aim to prove their mettle on the global stage and make a lasting mark in their historic debut.

Group A: Czechia vs South Africa

Concluding the day's action, Czechia faces South Africa in a Group A encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both nations will be keen to secure a vital victory to bolster their chances of progressing from a competitive Group A. Early points in the group stage are always valuable, and this match will be no exception.

With four compelling matches on the cards, June 18 is set to deliver another day of unforgettable moments and high-quality football at the FIFA World Cup 2026, as teams vie for supremacy in their respective groups.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).