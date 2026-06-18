Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a maiden FIFA World Cup title began with a deflating 1-1 draw for Portugal against a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo side. The 41-year-old superstar failed to find the back of the net in the Group K opener at NRG Stadium, a stark contrast to his long-time rival Lionel Messi's heroics just a day prior. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi's Record As Portugal Slump to Draw with DR Congo.

Interestingly, videos going viral show sections of the DR Congo support reveled in Portugal's struggles, chanting Lionel Messi's name as Ronaldo and his teammates toiled on the pitch. This taunt came barely 24 hours after Messi, at 39, sensationally scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick for Argentina in their 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.

DR Congo Fans Chant Messi, Messi in front of Cristiano Ronaldo

🚨JUST IN: DR Congo fans were trolling Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting “MESSI! MESSI! MESSI!” pic.twitter.com/viPvM5ra73 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 17, 2026

Portugal's Disappointing Start

Portugal, considered one of the tournament favourites, took an early lead through João Neves in the sixth minute. However, despite dominating possession, Roberto Martínez's side failed to capitalize on their advantage. DR Congo, making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, grew into the game and found an equaliser deep into first-half added time courtesy of Yoane Wissa, who was left unmarked from a corner. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing in a record sixth World Cup, cut a frustrated figure throughout the match, notably firing wide twice from close range. His inability to convert chances further amplified the narrative building around his perceived dip in form compared to Messi's explosive start.

Portugal will look to bounce back in their next Group K fixture against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the same venue in Houston. DR Congo will travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, to face Colombia on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).