Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi's Record As Portugal Slump to Draw with DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name further into the annals of football history on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, by making his record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance. The momentous occasion, however, was immediately tempered by a frustrating 1-1 draw for Portugal against a resilient DR Congo side in their opening Group K fixture at Gillette Stadium. Lionel Messi Reveals Why He Cried After Equalling FIFA World Cup Most Goals Record.

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar, who celebrated his birthday on February 5, 1985, became only the second player, alongside Lionel Messi, to feature in six World Cups, a testament to his unparalleled longevity and dedication at the sport's highest level.

Portugal's Struggles Against Resilient Leopards

Despite the individual glory, the collective performance left much to be desired for Roberto Martínez's Portuguese squad. Facing a DR Congo team making only its second World Cup appearance since 1974, the Euro 2016 champions were widely expected to secure a comfortable victory.

The Leopards, however, proved to be a far tougher opponent than anticipated. Their disciplined defense and energetic midfield stifled Portugal's attacking prowess, severely limiting Ronaldo's opportunities in front of goal. The veteran forward had a quiet game, struggling to make a significant impact and extend his formidable World Cup scoring record. The 1-1 stalemate now places early pressure on Portugal as they navigate a challenging Group K. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

An Elite Milestone for Ronaldo

Ronaldo's journey to six World Cups is a remarkable feat, showcasing sustained excellence over two decades. His presence at the 2026 tournament, held across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, continues to draw global attention, even as questions emerge about his role and effectiveness in an evolving Portuguese squad.

Similarly, Argentina's Lionel Messi, aged 38 (born June 24, 1987), is also participating in the 2026 World Cup, further solidifying his own legendary status and adding to the narrative of these two football titans continuing to defy age and expectations on the grandest stage.

This unexpected draw will undoubtedly spark debate among fans and pundits, as Portugal looks to regroup quickly for their upcoming group stage matches to ensure progression in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).