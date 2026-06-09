Where To Watch Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

The football world turns its attention to an intriguing international friendly as Peru prepares to face Spain. This eagerly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico, providing both nations with a crucial test ahead of their respective footballing calendars. For 'La Roja', it serves as a final dress rehearsal before their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign begins, while Peru continues its rebuilding phase, having not qualified for the tournament. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Match Preview: Peru vs Spain

Spain, currently ranked second in the FIFA world rankings, enters this friendly with a formidable reputation. Luis de la Fuente's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq and a goalless stalemate by Egypt in their most recent friendly fixtures, raising questions about their attacking sharpness. However, the European champions boast immense depth and technical quality across the squad, with stars like Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, and the exciting young talent of Lamine Yamal expected to feature prominently as they fine-tune their strategy for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Peru, ranked 53rd globally, comes into this match on the back of a spirited 2-1 comeback victory against Haiti. Under new manager Mano Menezes, the Peruvian squad is undergoing a rebuilding process, having not qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Playing at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, which sits at over 2,100 metres above sea level, could offer Peru a notable physical advantage, potentially disrupting Spain's rhythm. Debutants Curacao National Football Team Arrive At FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base In Custom-Painted School Bus (Watch Video).

Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Date and Match Timing in India

The Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time), local time in Puebla, Mexico. Due to the time difference, Indian football fans will need to tune in on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) to catch the live action.

Where to Watch Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast in India?

As of now, there is no confirmed official broadcaster or streaming platform for the Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 in India. Fans in India could check official football federation social media accounts for score updates. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Denmark Player Conscious and Stable After Collapsing On-Field During International Friendly Against Ukraine.

Where to Watch Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast in Other Regions?

Football enthusiasts in various other regions globally will have access to the live telecast and streaming of the Peru vs Spain friendly. Here's a breakdown of the confirmed options:

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video UK Spain La 1 TVE, Movistar+ RTVE Play, fuboTV España, Amazon Prime Video Canada TLN DAZN, fuboTV Canada United States FS2, FOX One FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, fuboTV Argentina ESPN Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina Brazil SporTV, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play Globoplay, Zapping Chile ESPN Chile Colombia ESPN Colombia Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia Denmark TV2 Play Denmark France L'Équipe Live Foot Iceland Viaplay Iceland Netherlands Ziggo Sport Ziggo Go New Zealand Sky Sport 2 NZ TV 2 Play Austria DAZN Belgium DAZN Germany DAZN Japan DAZN Switzerland DAZN

Historically, Spain holds a perfect head-to-head record against Peru, having won all three previous friendly encounters. Their past victories include a 3-1 win in 1960, and 2-1 triumphs in both 2004 and 2008.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).