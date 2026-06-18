The iconic Zidane name has returned to the global football stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but under entirely different colours. Luca Zidane, the 28-year-old goalkeeper and second-eldest son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, is currently representing Algeria at the tournament in North America. The Granada CF shot-stopper made headlines after starting in goal during Algeria's Group J opener against world champions Argentina in Kansas City, marking a unique international transition that separates his career from his father's legendary status with France. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Why is Zinedine Zidane's Son Luca Playing for Algeria in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Though born in Aix-en-Provence, France, and having represented the French national team across various youth levels, Luca Zidane chose to switch his sporting nationality to Algeria. FIFA officially approved his international allegiance transfer on 19 September 2025.

Zidane qualifies to play for the North African nation through his paternal grandparents, who emigrated from Algeria to France before Zinedine Zidane's birth. Under FIFA eligibility rules, players are permitted to switch associations if they hold dual nationality and have not played a competitive senior international fixture for their birth country.

The move offered the goalkeeper a direct path to senior international football, away from the intense competition within the French national setup. He made his senior debut for the Desert Foxes in October 2025 during a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory against Uganda and has since established himself as the country’s first-choice keeper.

Overcoming Injury for the World Cup Stage

Zidane’s presence at the 2026 World Cup is also a story of personal resilience. While playing for Spanish club Granada in late April 2026, he suffered a severe double fracture to his jaw and chin, alongside a heavy concussion, following an on-pitch collision.

The injury cast major doubt over his inclusion in Algeria's tournament plans. However, after weeks of intensive rehabilitation, he recovered in time to be named in Vladimir Petković's final squad. Zidane is currently playing through the tournament wearing a specialized protective face mask.

His father, Zinedine Zidane, who won the 1998 World Cup with France, has publicly supported his son's decision, even attending several Algerian matches, including fixtures at the recent Africa Cup of Nations. Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo.

Algeria's Remaining Group J Fixtures

Algeria will aim to bounce back in their upcoming matches, with crucial points on the line to advance from Group J.

Date (2026) Match Venue Start Time (ET) Start Time (PT) June 22 Jordan vs Algeria San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 10:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. June 27 Algeria vs Austria Kansas City Stadium 10:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

Luca Zidane's journey, from France's youth ranks to Algeria's number one goalkeeper in a World Cup and his resilience in overcoming injury, highlights a compelling narrative of national pride and personal determination on football's biggest stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).