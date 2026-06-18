FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups
Stay updated with the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule for June 19, 2026, featuring three electrifying group stage matches. Switzerland takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Canada battles Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver, and co-hosts Mexico clash with South Korea at Guadalajara Stadium.
Following a day of compelling football that saw England overpower Croatia with a thrilling 4-2 victory and Colombia secure a convincing 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage on Friday, June 19. Fans across India can look forward to three crucial encounters as teams battle for supremacy and vital points in their quest for knockout stage qualification. Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule for June 19, 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Heavyweights Tested as England Fire Four and DR Congo Hold Portugal.
The day kicks off with a crucial Group B encounter between Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Both teams will be eager to secure a win after their initial group stage outings. This match is set to take place at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
Next up, fellow Group B contenders Canada and Qatar will lock horns. This fixture promises another intense battle as both sides vie for an advantageous position in their group. Football enthusiasts can catch this game live from BC Place in Vancouver, with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 AM IST.
The final match of the day brings Group A into focus as co-hosts Mexico face off against South Korea. With national pride and crucial points at stake, this promises to be a vibrant contest. The action will unfold at Guadalajara Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, starting at 6:30 AM IST. Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo.
Here’s a detailed look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled for Friday, June 19:
|Match
|Kick-off (IST)
|Venue
|Group
|Stage
|Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Fri, Jun 19, 12:30 AM IST
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles
|Group B
|Group Stage
|Canada vs Qatar
|Fri, Jun 19, 3:30 AM IST
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Group B
|Group Stage
|Mexico vs South Korea
|Fri, Jun 19, 6:30 AM IST
|Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara
|Group A
|Group Stage
These fixtures are pivotal as teams aim to gain momentum and position themselves favorably for the knockout rounds. As the tournament progresses, every point becomes more critical, promising fans an exciting day of World Cup football.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).